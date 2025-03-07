POPES CLINICAL CONDITION REMAINS STABLE: VATICAN

Pope Francis' clinical condition remains stable in Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he is being treated for double pneumonia, the Vatican said on Friday.

Pope Francis spent the day resting and in prayer while continuing his hospitalization at Rome's Gemelli Hospital, where he was admitted last month, the Vatican said in a statement.

Early Friday, it was reported that the pope "had a restful night and woke up shortly after 8:00."

The 88-year-old pontiff has been at Gemelli Hospital since Feb. 14.

He was elected as Pope Benedict XVI's successor at the age of 76 on March 13, 2013, and took the name Francis.

- A string of health issues

This is the latest in a series of health challenges the pontiff has faced in recent years.

In 2022, he canceled planned trips to Africa due to knee problems, which have left him walking with a cane or using a wheelchair.

In March 2023, he was hospitalized in Rome with a respiratory infection. A few months later, he underwent abdominal surgery for a hernia.

Earlier this year, the Vatican reported that the Pope fell at his home, slightly injuring his right arm.

However, the pontiff, born in Argentina in 1936, has struggled with health issues for much of his life.

At age 21, he had part of his lung removed due to life-threatening pneumonia and three cysts. He has said the ordeal inspired him to join the Jesuits.