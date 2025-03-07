Iran says Trump policies on Tehran follow a pattern

 Contact Us
"Trump's pattern in foreign policy: slogans, threats, temporary action, and retreat! On Iran: first he said he didn't want confrontation, then he signed a maximum pressure (policy), then he imposed new sanctions, and now he talks about sending a letter to the leadership with an invitation to #negotiations! (This is a) repetitive show by #America," Nour News -- A news agency linked to Iran's top security body -- said on X.

Published March 07,2025
A news agency linked to Iran's top security body said on Friday there was nothing new in U.S. President Donald Trump's statements on the Islamic republic and his offer of talks.

"Trump's pattern in foreign policy: slogans, threats, temporary action, and retreat!," Nour News said on X.

"On Iran: first he said he didn't want confrontation, then he signed a maximum pressure (policy), then he imposed new sanctions, and now he talks about sending a letter to the leadership with an invitation to #negotiations! (This is a) repetitive show by #America," it added.