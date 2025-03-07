4 people die after 2 separate fires break out in Philippines

Four people were killed in two separate fires that broke out Thursday in the Philippines' Metro Manila region.

Firefighters discovered the bodies of two women aged 18 and 23 and a 55-year-old man in Marikina city after putting out a fire, according to the Philippine Star daily.

The fire also injured three people, including a child, and destroyed eight homes, displacing 13 families or 80 residents who are now staying at an evacuation center.

The fire started at a house in the morning, according to the authorities.

Authorities are investigating the cause.

In Tondo district in Manila on the same day, an elderly woman died after being trapped in a house during a fire.

Firefighters found the remains of the 83-year-old victim after the fire extinguishing operation.

The fire left eight families homeless.





