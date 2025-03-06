Vatican: Pope had 'another good night' in hospital

Pope Francis has spent another night in hospital without new complications, according to an announcement from the Holy See on Thursday.



"The night passed quietly; the Pope is still resting," the statement said.



The Vatican initially gave no further information on the 88-year-old's state of health.



The head of the Catholic Church has now been in the Gemelli Hospital in the western Rome for almost three weeks.



Pope Francis is suffering from severe pneumonia, which has affected both lungs.



He has had several episodes of episodes of respiratory failure and is reportedly wearing a mask over his mouth and nose for mechanical ventilation overnight.



Doctors are refraining from making a prognosis about the course of his condition.



