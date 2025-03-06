US 'destroying' world order, says Ukrainian envoy to UK

The Ukrainian ambassador to the UK on Thursday criticized the US administration's foreign policy, saying Washington is "destroying" the world order.

Speaking at a Chatham House event in London, Valerii Zaluzhnyi, who is also a former commander, said the Trump administration had "questioned the unity of the whole Western world."

"Now Washington is trying to delegate the security issues to Europe without participation of the US so we can say that in the near future, NATO likewise can stop existing," he said.

The remarks come after last week's heated Oval Office clash between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy over Washington's attempts to end the Ukraine war through talks with Moscow.

The argument led to the collapse of a bilateral deal on critical minerals, followed by the US decision to pause all military aid and intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

"We see that it's not just the axis of evil and Russia trying to revise the world order, but the US is finally destroying this order," Zaluzhnyi said.