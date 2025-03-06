France is sharing intelligence resources with Ukraine: Defense minister

France is sharing its intelligence resources with embattled Ukraine, the French defense minister said on Thursday.

"We have intelligence resources that we share with the Ukrainians," Sebastien Lecornu told France Inter radio, adding that their intelligence is "sovereign" with capabilities that they own.

He also affirmed that US agency support for satellite observation and all related operations have been suspended since Wednesday afternoon.

"The president of the republic has asked me to accelerate the various French aid packages because, as Europeans, we cannot just make statements," Lecornu added, speaking as the Russia-Ukraine war recently entered its fourth year.

He also called for action to ensure partial compensation for the "American aid that may no longer arrive."

In the wake of a heated Oval Office exchange last week between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump, Trump this week cut off military funding and intelligence sharing with Ukraine, at least temporarily.

As the US stepped back from supporting Ukraine, various European leaders have stepped forward to stress their steadfast support for Ukraine, in the form of military aid and other initiatives.