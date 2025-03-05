Ukraine says 1 killed, power cuts triggered due to Russian drone attack in Odesa

Ukraine said on Wednesday that at least one person was killed due to an overnight Russian drone attack in the southwestern city of Odesa, also triggering partial power cuts.

Odesa Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram that a 77-year-old man in the village of Lymanka, located about 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) from the city center, died from his wounds following the attack.

Earlier, Kiper reported that critical infrastructure in Odesa was damaged due to the attack, while part of the city has been left without electricity, water, and heating.

He further said that debris from the drones resulted in fires in Odesa's suburbs.

Kiper later said heating and water supply in Odesa were restored in the morning, and that engineers are continuing their work to restore power to every home.

He added that a ballistic missile also struck an empty sanatorium in the region's Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, but that no one was injured.

Separately, the Ukrainian private energy provider DTEK announced on Telegram that Russia attacked another of its energy facilities in the Odesa region, describing the strike as the fourth attack on the region's energy system in the past two weeks.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force claimed on Telegram that its air defenses downed 115 Russian drones launched over multiple regions of the country, including Odesa and the capital Kyiv.

The overnight attack is the second in a row on Odesa, with at least four people injured during a strike that damaged the local energy infrastructure the night before.

Russian authorities have not yet commented on the attack.





