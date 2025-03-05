 Contact Us
Pope resting after sleeping through the night with a ventilation mask as he battles pneumonia

Vatican City reported that Pope Francis rested well overnight with a ventilation mask and remains in stable condition after facing respiratory crises earlier this week. Despite his recovery, his prognosis remains guarded due to his chronic lung disease.

Published March 05,2025
In its latest update, the Vatican said that the pope rested well overnight, waking up shortly after 8 a.m. Pope Francis remained in stable condition, with a guarded prognosis, meaning he was not out of danger.

The , who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, had two respiratory crises on Monday in a setback to his recovery.

On Tuesday, he was breathing with just the help of supplemental oxygen after respiratory crises a day earlier, but resumed using a ventilation mask at night, the Vatican said.

Francis' and is the longest of his 12-year papacy.