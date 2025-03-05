Pope resting after sleeping through the night with a ventilation mask as he battles pneumonia

Vatican City was resting Wednesday after sleeping through the night with a ventilation mask as he undergoes .

In its latest update, the Vatican said that the pope rested well overnight, waking up shortly after 8 a.m. Pope Francis remained in stable condition, with a guarded prognosis, meaning he was not out of danger.

The , who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, had two respiratory crises on Monday in a setback to his recovery.

On Tuesday, he was breathing with just the help of supplemental oxygen after respiratory crises a day earlier, but resumed using a ventilation mask at night, the Vatican said.

Francis' and is the longest of his 12-year papacy.