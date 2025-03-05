Fire breaks out at oil refinery in Azerbaijan’s capital Baku

A fire broke out at an oil refinery in Azerbaijan's capital Baku, the country's emergency services said on Wednesday.

A statement by the Emergency Situations Ministry said its hotline received information about the fire that erupted in Baku's Nizami district.

"Forces of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations were immediately deployed to the area," the statement further said.

It noted that firefighting measures are currently underway at the refinery, and that additional information will be provided later.

The statement did not specify the reason behind the fire.





