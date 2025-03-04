Kremlin: US and Iran must resolve problems through talks

 Contact Us
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has called for direct negotiations between the United States and Iran to address their ongoing disputes. Peskov emphasized Russia's willingness to facilitate dialogue and contribute to resolving the tensions between the two nations.

Published March 04,2025
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday that the United States and Iran should resolve their mutual issues through talks, and Russia was ready to do everything in its power to help bring this about, state news agency RIA reported.