Kremlin: US and Iran must resolve problems through talks
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has called for direct negotiations between the United States and Iran to address their ongoing disputes. Peskov emphasized Russia's willingness to facilitate dialogue and contribute to resolving the tensions between the two nations.
