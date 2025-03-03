Zelenskyy says Europe united on need for real peace, security guarantees for Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Europe is united over the need for real peace and security guarantees for Kyiv.

"There is clear support from Europe. Even greater unity, even stronger readiness for cooperation," Zelenskyy said in a late video address on Sunday after a summit with European leaders in London.

"Everyone is united on the main point-for peace to be real, real security guarantees are needed. And this is the position of all of our Europe-of the entire continent. The United Kingdom, the European Union, Norway, Türkiye,"

Zelenskyy said there will be many other meetings and joint efforts in the coming days and weeks.

"There will be diplomacy for peace. And for the sake of all of us standing together-Ukraine, the whole of Europe, and necessarily America," he added.

He said Europe will shape its common positions in the near future, which will then be presented to partners in the US.

On US support so far, he said: "There hasn't been a single day when we haven't felt grateful. Because this is gratitude for the preservation of our independence: our resilience in Ukraine is built upon what our partners do for us and for their own security."

"Robust and lasting peace, and the right agreement on the end of the war are truly our shared priority," he added.

The summit hosted by UK Premier Keir Starmer and attended by many European leaders came after a public argument between Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump and his Vice President JD Vance at the White House.

As Zelenskyy expressed doubt that diplomacy could result in peace, Trump and Vance criticized the Ukrainian leader for not being grateful for US support.

A signing ceremony for a minerals deal, and press conference were then cancelled and Zelenskyy left the White House.

At the meeting in London, Starmer unveiled plans to create a "coalition of the willing" to enforce any peace deal in Ukraine.

He said the UK and France would draw up a peace plan to present to Trump.





