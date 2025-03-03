 Contact Us
News World Ukraine ready to sign minerals deal: Zelensky

Ukraine ready to sign minerals deal: Zelensky

Ukraine is ready to sign a minerals deal with the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told UK media on Sunday. "The agreement that's on the table will be signed if the parties are ready," he told a late-night huddle with some UK media after a landmark summit in London.

Reuters WORLD
Published March 03,2025
Subscribe
UKRAINE READY TO SIGN MINERALS DEAL: ZELENSKY

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he believed he could salvage his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump after their explosive meeting in the Oval Office, but said talks needed to continue in a different format.

The Ukrainian president also told reporters that although he did not think the U.S. would stop its assistance to Ukraine - because that would only help Russian President Vladimir Putin - he was working to prepare for any challenges that may arise.

Zelensky said he remained ready to sign the minerals deal with the United States, and that he believed the U.S. would be ready as well.