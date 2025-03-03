Ukraine ready to sign minerals deal: Zelensky

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he believed he could salvage his relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump after their explosive meeting in the Oval Office, but said talks needed to continue in a different format.

The Ukrainian president also told reporters that although he did not think the U.S. would stop its assistance to Ukraine - because that would only help Russian President Vladimir Putin - he was working to prepare for any challenges that may arise.

Zelensky said he remained ready to sign the minerals deal with the United States, and that he believed the U.S. would be ready as well.







