Trump to host freed Israeli hostage in Washington

Freed Israeli hostage Eli Sharabi has been invited to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump this week, his brother told Israeli media, according to press reports on Sunday.

The meeting follows Trump's viewing of excerpts from Sharabi's recent television interview, where he described the severe hunger and violence he experienced while being held by Hamas in Gaza for more than a year, The Guardian reported.

Sharabi, who was released on Feb. 8 after nearly 500 days in captivity, is expected to meet Trump alongside other freed hostages on Tuesday.

His brother, Sharon Sharabi, said Trump had been "shocked" by his account and expressed deep sympathy for those who survived.

Sharabi and two other hostages, Or Levy and Ohad Ben Ami, were taken captive during the Oct. 7, 2023, attack on the Be'eri kibbutz.

During the assault, his wife, Lianne, and their two daughters were killed.

His brother Yossi was also taken hostage and later died in Gaza, according to the Israeli military.

The trip to the US was arranged with support from Miriam Adelson, an Israeli-American billionaire and prominent Trump donor, who provided a private plane for Sharabi's journey.

"Tomorrow morning, we're boarding the plane with Mrs. Adelson's kind help. We'll arrive to see Trump and explain to him up close the urgency" of the ongoing hostage crisis, Sharon Sharabi told Israeli media, The Guardian quoted.

Trump remains a vocal supporter of Israel, with his administration recently bypassing congressional review to approve a $3 billion arms sale to the country.

Meanwhile, Israeli families of hostages continue to push for negotiations, urging their government to uphold ceasefire agreements with Hamas to secure the release of those still in captivity.

The Israeli government halted the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza early Sunday, hours after the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire agreement expired.

The agreement temporarily paused Israel's genocidal war on Gaza, which has killed more than 48,380 people, mostly women and children, and left the enclave in ruins.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in the enclave.





