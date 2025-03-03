Colombian president says Zelenskyy ‘betrayed’ over energy interests

Colombian President Gustavo Petro on Sunday commented on the shifting dynamics of the ongoing war in Ukraine, claiming that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been "betrayed" by Western allies after depending on their weapons.

"Zelenskyy proposed a war with Western weapons, and now he is betrayed and left without weapons before Russia, which uses its own," Petro said on X, responding to a post about Friday's tense argument over the war in Ukraine between Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump.

"This is a betrayal of Zelenskyy over gas. The wars of the 21st century are the wars of the fossil economy."

Petro suggested that Zelenskyy should reconsider his approach to the conflict. "At this point, Zelenskyy should change his policy," he said, calling for a shift toward Slavic unity. He should talk to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin without intermediaries and make peace and a great Slavic political and economic agreement open to the world."

Trump has advanced negotiations with Russia to end the three-year-long war, blindsiding Kyiv and other European governments.

European leaders, who doubt direct talks with Moscow could lead to a lasting in peace in Ukraine, have backed Zelenskyy after the Oval Office clash and held a summit in London on Sunday to reiterate their support for Kyiv.





