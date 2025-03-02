'We all want a peace deal, and it has to last,' NATO chief says ahead of Ukraine summit in London

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte on Sunday expressed optimism hours before of a crucial defense and security meeting in London, highlighting three pivotal priorities that will guide the discussions.

The meeting, hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, will focus on recent developments in the Russia-Ukraine war and broader European security concerns.

In a statement shared on X, Rutte emphasized the urgent need for continued and increased support for Ukraine in its ongoing defense against Russian aggression.

"Support Ukraine today," Rutte said, noting that the entirety of Europe would need to contribute more to ensure Ukraine's resilience.

The NATO chief also noted the importance of achieving a lasting peace deal in the conflict, acknowledging that Europe has a key role to play in making this happen.

"We all want a peace deal, and it has to last," Rutte declared, emphasizing Europe's growing commitment to diplomacy and stability in the region.

He also called on European nations to increase defense spending to maintain NATO's strength and preparedness.

"To keep NATO strong, Europe will increase defense spending," Rutte said, highlighting the alliance's ongoing commitment to strengthening collective security in the face of rising global tensions.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan is also attending a meeting on Ukraine in London Sunday on behalf of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Fidan is expected to exchange views on key aspects of the Russia-Ukraine war, including the latest negotiation-focused initiative proposed by US President Donald Trump.









