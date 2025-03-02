UKS STARMER SAYS HES SURE TRUMP WANTS A LASTING PEACE IN UKRAINE

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Sunday he was convinced Donald Trump wanted to see a lasting peace in Ukraine despite an ugly row between the U.S. leader and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday.

Speaking on BBC television, Starmer said he was uncomfortable watching the meeting between Trump and Zelenskiy, when the Ukrainian leader was asked to leave after being accused of being ungrateful for the U.S. aid delivered to his country.

"I have to say, I've spoken to President Trump a number of times. I've met him twice ... I'm clear in my mind that he does want lasting peace. He does want an end to be fighting in Ukraine," he said.







