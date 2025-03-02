 Contact Us
UK premier speaks with US, French presidents after meeting Ukrainian president

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer held separate calls with US President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Downing Street on Saturday. The discussions with Trump and Macron were described as constructive, focusing on finding a way forward in supporting Ukraine.

Published March 02,2025
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer held separate calls with the presidents and the US and France after meeting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Downing Street on Saturday, according to media reports.

Starmer's conversations with Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron were constructive and centered on finding a path forward, Sky News reported..

Starmer reiterated his country's support for Ukraine during talks with Zelenskyy in London.

That was after a heated exchange Friday between Zelenskyy, Trump and US Vice President JD Vance in the Oval Office.

During the exchange, Trump criticized the Ukrainian leader's attitude, while Zelenskyy expressed his expectation of support for his country.