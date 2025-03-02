News World Egypt condemns Israeli decision to halt all Gaza aid

Egypt condemns Israel's aid blockade in Gaza, with Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Atty stating that starvation should not be used as a weapon.

Egypt has criticized Israel's decision to halt all aid deliveries into Gaza, as Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel-Atty said on Sunday that starvation should not be used as a weapon.



"The deal includes a full flow of aid, and it cannot be allowed or accepted that aid is used as a weapon for collective punishment and starvation," he said.



"This is considered as a blatant and clear violation of international humanitarian law," Abdel-Atty told a press conference.



"If the first stage has ended, then we must now begin talks about the second phase," he said, adding that mediators will continue their intensive efforts to sustain the ceasefire.



Egypt, Qatar and the United States have been acting as mediators between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.









