Trump-Zelensky row shows 'new age of infamy has begun': Germany

Germany's foreign minister said Saturday the "unspeakable" row between US President Donald Trump and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in the White House resembled a "bad dream" as Kyiv's European allies rallied to its side.

"Yesterday evening underlined that a new age of infamy has begun," Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said in a televised statement.