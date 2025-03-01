News World EU concerned about ongoing Israeli military operation in West Bank

The European Union has expressed deep concern regarding the consequences of the Israeli military operation targeting Palestinian resistance groups in the northern West Bank.

The European Union on Saturday expressed its "grave concern" about the repercussion of the Israeli military operation against Palestinian resistance groups in the northern West Bank.



The 40-day offensive, which has mainly taken place in refugee neighbourhoods, has resulted in numerous deaths, the displacement of around 40,000 Palestinians from their homes, and the "destruction of vital civilian infrastructure," the EU statement said.



The EU called on Israel to comply with international law by ensuring the protection of civilians during military operations and enabling the safe return of displaced persons to their homes.



Israel must also take firm action against settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, it said.



The EU also expressed concern about the growing number of army checkpoints in the West Bank, which are restricting freedom of movement there and worsening the economic and humanitarian situation.



"As we enter the holy month of Ramadan, we call on all parties to exercise restraint to allow for peaceful celebrations," the statement from the EU's diplomatic service said.



Israel conquered the West Bank and East Jerusalem, among other territories, during the Six-Day War in 1967. Today, around 700,000 Israeli settlers live there among 3 million Palestinians. The Palestinians claim the territories for a state of their own, with East Jerusalem as its capital.











