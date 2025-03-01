Egypt, Palestine discuss Gaza reconstruction plan ahead of emergency Arab summit

Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly on Saturday met with his Palestinian counterpart Mohammad Mustafa in Cairo to discuss an early recovery and reconstruction plan for Gaza, which will be presented at the upcoming emergency Arab summit scheduled for Tuesday.

In a statement, the Egyptian government said: "Madbouly welcomed Mustafa at the Prime Minister's headquarters in Cairo, where both sides reviewed key aspects of the reconstruction plan."

Madbouly reaffirmed Egypt's "unwavering support for the Palestinian people and their legitimate rights, particularly the right to self-determination and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the June 4, 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital," it said.

He said that in line with President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's directives, "the Egyptian government has prepared a comprehensive plan for early recovery and the reconstruction of Gaza while ensuring that Palestinian citizens remain in the Strip during the rebuilding process," according to the statement.

The Egyptian prime minister stressed that "Egypt is making every possible effort to support the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people, whether through ongoing mediation efforts for the full implementation of the ceasefire agreement or the reconstruction of Gaza."

For his part, Palestinian Prime Minister Mustafa expressed "his deep appreciation for Egypt's efforts in supporting the Palestinian people," the statement said.

US President Donald Trump has proposed to "take over" Gaza and resettle its population to develop it into a tourist destination.

Trump's plan has been rejected by the Arab world and many other nations, who say it amounts to ethnic cleansing.

Egypt has been working on formulating a comprehensive Arab initiative for Gaza's reconstruction without displacing its residents, fearing that any forced migration would effectively dismantle the Palestinian cause.

Last November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.