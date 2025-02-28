VATICAN: POPES RESPIRATORY CONDITION WORSENS AFTER INHALING VOMIT

News World Vatican: Pope's respiratory condition worsens after inhaling vomit

Pope Francis faces a health setback with a bronchospasm episode, the Vatican reports.

Pope Francis has suffered a setback in hospital, the Vatican said.



The 88-year-old "experienced an isolated episode of bronchospasm," according to a medical bulletin published Friday evening.



Bronchospasm occurs when the muscles that line the bronchi in the lungs tighten.



This led to an episode of him inhaling vomit and "a sudden worsening of his respiratory condition," the bulletin added. Pope Francis was given non-invasive mechanical ventilation.



"He has remained alert and aware at all times, cooperating with therapeutic treatments," the Vatican added.



But the prognosis "remains guarded," the bulletin concluded.



Reports Friday evening indicated that it would take another 24 to 48 hours to assess whether the new crisis had led to a deterioration in the pontiff's overall condition.



Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic Church, has been treated at Rome's Gemelli Rome for two weeks now, suffering from severe bilateral pneumonia.



In the past few days, the daily evening bulletins had reported a slight improvement.



The Argentinian-born pope has been receiving medication along with physiotherapy aimed at easing the respiratory infection. Additionally, he has repeatedly been provided with extra oxygen through a face mask or a nasal tube.



However, a discharge is not expected soon: "Given the complexity of the medical condition, further days of clinical stability are required," an earlier medical bulletin stated.



Doctors stress how dangerous such a severe pneumonia is at his advanced age.



Born in Argentina, Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected as the head of the Church in March 2013, succeeding the German Benedict XVI. Francis is now the second oldest pope in history.











