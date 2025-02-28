Saudi Arabia rejects 'parallel government' in Sudan

Saudi Arabia on Friday opposed the formation of entities and parallel governments in Sudan, calling any such move "unlawful."

On Feb. 22, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and allied armed groups signed "a political charter" in Kenya to form a parallel government.

The Sudanese government protested Kenya's hosting of what it called a "conspiracy to establish a government" for the RSF.

In a statement, the Saudi Foreign Ministry affirmed the kingdom's "rejection of any unlawful measures taken outside the framework of Sudan's official institutions, including the formation of a parallel government."

It stressed that such actions "undermine Sudan's unity and do not reflect the will of its people."

The ministry reiterated Riyadh's support for Sudan's security, stability, and territorial integrity, calling on Sudanese parties "to prioritize the country's national interests over factional considerations and to work toward preventing division and chaos."

The Sudanese army and the RSF have been engaged in a civil war since April 2023. The fighting has killed thousands of people, displaced millions and led to food shortages.