UN chief sends Muslim 'warmest wishes' on start of Islamic holy month of Ramadan

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday conveyed his "warmest wishes" to Muslims across the globe as they prepare to mark the holy month of Ramadan.

"I send my warmest wishes as Muslims around the world begin observing the Holy Month of Ramadan," Guterres said in a video message ahead of the month's beginning, and noted that "Ramadan embodies the values of compassion, empathy and generosity."

The UN chief said Ramadan is "an opportunity to reconnect with family and community" and "a chance to remember those less fortunate."

Pointing to "Gaza and the wider region, to Sudan, the Sahel, and beyond," Guterres said: "To all those who will spend this sacred time amid displacement and violence, I wish to express a special message of support. I stand with all those who are suffering."

"And I join those observing Ramadan to call for peace and mutual respect," he added.

Recalling his annual tradition of visiting a Muslim-majority country during Ramadan, he said: "These missions remind the world of the true face of Islam."

"I always come away even more inspired by the remarkable sense of peace that fills this season," Guterres said, wishing for all to "be uplifted by these values and embrace our common humanity to build a more just and peaceful world for all" during Ramadan.

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan begins on Saturday. Fasting from sunrise to sunset during Ramadan is one of Islam's five main pillars.







