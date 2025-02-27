Putin claims 'Western elites' try to disrupt process of Russia-US normalization

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said that "not everyone is pleased" with the recent Russia-US contacts aimed at normalization of ties, claiming that there are attempts by "Western elites" to disrupt the process.

Speaking at the headquarters of the Russian Federal Security Service in Moscow on the occasion of the Special Operations Forces Day, Putin praised the approach of US President Donald Trump's administration on global affairs, saying: "The current US partners demonstrate pragmatism and a realistic approach, moving beyond stereotypes."

The Russian leader said that Moscow is ready for peace talks on the Ukrainian settlement as well as for the broader contacts, including with Europe on a common security system that considers the interests of all parties, including Russia.

Putin's remarks came as the US and Russian sides held talks in Istanbul on prospects of removing obstacles in the work of diplomatic missions.

He instructed intelligence services to thwart "attempts by Western elites" to interfere with dialogue between Moscow and Washington.

He also said that the activity of foreign intelligence services in Russia increased after the beginning of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.