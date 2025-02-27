British premier, Trump set to discuss AI, tech partnerships at White House

British Premier Keir Starmer is expected to focus on tech policy during his visit to the White House on Thursday, where he will meet US President Donald Trump to discuss collaboration on artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced technologies.

Topics such as Ukraine, tariff policies and the Chagos Islands are likely to dominate much of the British media coverage, but Downing Street has made it clear that strengthening tech ties between the UK and the US will be a top priority.

In a statement released ahead of the visit, Downing Street highlighted the shared ambition of both nations to remain at the forefront of AI and technology advancements.

The UK and the US are recognized as global leaders in those fields, and the prime minister intends to build on a strong foundation to foster job creation and drive economic growth.

The discussions will center on the potential for further tech and AI partnerships, with a special focus on "high-ambition shared moonshot missions" aimed at advancing key technologies like quantum computing and AI.

Additionally, there are plans to explore opportunities for deeper cooperation on space exploration, the statement added.

Starmer is expected to advocate for closer collaboration between the two countries' tech sectors to make them more efficient and ambitious, positioning them as the world's most powerful technology hubs.









