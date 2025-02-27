2 killed in Israeli airstrike in northeastern Lebanon despite ceasefire

Two people were killed in a fresh Israeli airstrike in northwestern Lebanon on Thursday evening despite a ceasefire agreement, local media said.



An Israeli warplane fired three missiles into a small truck in Ad-Doura neighborhood in Hermel city, witnesses said.



The state news agency NNA said two people were killed in the attack, without providing details about their identities.



A similar attack targeted a car in eastern Lebanon on Wednesday, killing one person, whom the Israeli army said was a Hezbollah member.



The attack came in violation of a ceasefire agreement that has been in place in Lebanon since Nov. 27, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah that escalated into a full-scale conflict last September.



Lebanese authorities have reported over 1,000 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including the deaths of at least 83 victims and injuries to 280 others.



Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by Jan. 26, but the deadline was extended to Feb. 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.







