Kremlin says expert level talks between Russia and US are being prepared

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that expert level talks between the United States and Russia were being prepared following a high-level meeting between the two sides in Riyadh on February 18.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters there were no plans at the moment for a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump, but that one could be set up any time if necessary.