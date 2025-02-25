Vatican reports slight improvement in Pope’s health

The Vatican announced on Monday evening that Pope Francis' health has slightly improved.

"No episodes of asthma-like respiratory distress occurred today, and some laboratory tests have shown improvement," a statement from the Vatican Press Office stated.

It also noted that the Pope's mild kidney insufficiency has not caused any concern, as he resumed work and called the parish in Gaza on Monday evening.

The Pope has been at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since Feb. 14, receiving treatment for double pneumonia.

The Vatican released a statement on Sunday saying Pope Francis had received blood transfusions to raise his hemoglobin levels.

The same day, the Pope attended Mass in his apartment at Gemelli Hospital with doctors and nurses overseeing his treatment, the Vatican News reported.

Pope Francis was elected as Pope Benedict XVI's successor at the age of 76 on March 13, 2013, and selected the name Francis in honor of Saint Francis of Assisi.





