Irish premier says Trump ‘welcome’ in Ireland

Ireland's premier Micheal Martin has said he would "absolutely" invite Donald Trump to Ireland.



The Taoiseach said that the US president, who owns a golf course and hotel in County Clare, was "welcome" in Ireland.



Trump last visited Ireland in 2023 for a brief trip to Trump International Golf Links and Hotel in Doonbeg.



Although there was heavy security for the visit and fans gathered in the village, no government representative was at Shannon Airport to greet him as it was deemed a "private" trip.



Asked while on the way to Cabinet if he would invite Trump to Ireland, Martin said he would.



"He's been here before, we would absolutely invite President Trump to Ireland, he's welcome here," he added.



Martin is due to travel to Washington DC and Austin, Texas, for St Patrick's Day, with a traditional trip to the White House for the shamrock ceremony also expected.



Although a formal invitation has not yet been sent, there is an expectation that the White House visit will take place.



Government figures have pointed out that Trump continued the shamrock ceremony during his first term in office.



Martin said: "There's no formal invitation, they don't happen in that manner.



"But our embassy and our people will be engaging with the White House, I am travelling to Washington and then also, will be travelling to Austin in advance of that."







