Russia claims to have taken another settlement in Ukraine's Kharkiv region

The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on Monday that its forces have taken control of the village of Topoli in Ukraine's eastern Kharkiv region.

According to a ministry statement, the village came under Russian control following an operation by the Zapad (West) group of forces.

Meanwhile, the ministry said Russian forces used precision-guided munitions and drones to overnight attack Ukraine's military airfields, drone operators' training centers, and the temporary location of the Ukrainian armed forces.

The Russian forces also shot down 71 drones and two US-made JDAM-guided bombs overnight during a large-scale Ukrainian attack, the ministry claimed.

However, debris from one of the Ukrainian drones fell on a production facility in Russia's Ryazan region, resulting in a fire, Governor Pavel Malkov said in a statement on Telegram.

Ukraine has yet to comment on the claims, and independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing Moscow-Kyiv war, which will be three years old later this month.






