No negotiations until Israel honors obligations under Gaza deal: Hamas

The Palestinian resistance group Hamas said Monday that it will not engage in any new negotiations until Israel honors its obligations under a Gaza ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement.

"The resistance will not engage in any new negotiations unless the occupation adheres to the agreement and implements the first-phase obligations," Hamas spokesman Abdel Latif al-Qanou said in a statement.

"The failure to implement the humanitarian protocol and the delayed release of prisoners…is evidence of the occupation's intention to disrupt the agreement," he added.

On Saturday, Israel delayed the release of 620 Palestinian prisoners from its jails in exchange for six Israeli captives and four bodies released by Hamas, citing what it called "degrading handover ceremonies."

The Hamas spokesman warned that Israel's failure to fully implement the terms of the Gaza deal "does not serve efforts to complete the release of the remaining Israeli captives."

He accused Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of serving his personal agenda and disregarding the lives of Israeli captives.

Qanou confirmed that his group was communicating with mediators regarding Israel's repeated violations of the Gaza agreement.

The international backing for the agreement "obliges the (Israeli) occupation to respect it and implement its phases without evasion, just as the resistance has committed to do," he added.

The first six-week phase of the ceasefire agreement took effect on Jan. 19, suspending Israel's genocidal war that has killed nearly 48,200 Palestinians, most of them women and children and left the enclave in ruins.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants in November last year for Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.





