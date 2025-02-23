Zelenskyy aims for just peace, war’s end in 2025: Ukrainian foreign minister

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy aims to end the war with Russia and reach a just peace in 2025, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on Monday.

Speaking at the "Ukraine: Year 2025" forum, Sybiha highlighted that despite entering the third year of Russia's full-scale aggression, Ukraine sees a real opportunity to secure peace.

"We are convinced that in this third year of brutal Russian aggression, we truly have a chance. We are telling many partners that perhaps now is the time to fasten diplomatic seat belts. We must not give in to emotions," he said, according to Ukrainian broadcaster Freedom.

Sybiha emphasized the diplomatic corps' complete mobilization to achieve Zelenskyy's goal of ending the war in 2025.

"Our entire diplomatic service is focused on achieving a just peace and ending this war this year, as the President of Ukraine sets the task," he noted.

He also stressed Ukraine's commitment to strengthening its global position, saying: "We remain at the epicenter of global geopolitical events."

"The outcome of this war will, without exaggeration, determine the safety and daily lives of every European and transatlantic family," Sybiha said.

The foreign minister reiterated that Ukraine's security is inseparable from that of Europe and the US.

"We operate from the paradigm that the security of Ukraine, Europe, and the United States is indivisible," he added.









