Israel releases videos of Nasrallah killing on day of his funeral

The Israeli army has released videos of the deadly bombing raid on the bunker of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, which killed him, on the day of his official funeral.Other leading members of the Iranian-backed Shiite militia were also killed in the massive airstrike in a suburb of the Lebanese capital Beirut on September 27.Low-flying Israeli fighter jets and drones were seen and heard during the funeral service by dpa reporters. The crowd in the stadium in Beirut chanted "Death to Israel."Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said the fighter jets over Beirut were supposed to send a clear message: "You will specialize in funerals – and we in victories."Before, during and after the ceremony, Israeli fighter jets again attacked targets in Lebanon despite the ceasefire. Military posts with rocket launchers and weapons had posed an immediate threat, the army said.Israel and Hezbollah had been exchanging massive fire for more than a year before a ceasefire, which has been largely observed, was agreed at the end of November.