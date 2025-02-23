Elon Musk denies reports of US threatening to cut Ukraine’s access to Starlink

Elon Musk on Saturday denied reports that the US threatened to cut off Ukraine's access to Starlink satellite internet if Kyiv refused to sign a minerals deal.
"This is false. Reuters is lying. They are second only to AP (Associated Propaganda) as legacy news liars," Musk said on X.
The report by the London-based news agency, citing unnamed sources, claimed the US pressured Ukraine by linking Musk-owned Starlink access to a deal requiring Kyiv to cede half of its revenues from minerals, gas, and oil infrastructure.
Ukraine had previously rejected the proposal, citing the lack of security guarantees.
Additionally, US-based MSNBC has been another target of the new US administration's ongoing criticism of the media.
Criticizing the news outlet in a post on Truth Social on Saturday, President Donald Trump called it MSDNC, a blend of MSNBC and DNC (Democratic National Committee)—a slang for the outlet referring to it as having a bias in favor of the Democratic Party—and suggested it is a "threat to democracy."