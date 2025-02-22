Zelenskyy highlights broad diplomatic efforts for Ukraine peace

As the US and Russia advance peace talks to end the three-year-long war in Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Saturday emphasized Kyiv's extensive diplomatic outreach aimed at bolstering "support for Ukraine's sovereignty."

In a statement, Zelenskyy said he held talks on Friday with the leaders from Poland, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Sweden, Luxembourg, Slovenia, Ireland, and Cote d'Ivoire, underscoring the importance of international cooperation for peace and security.

"The stronger Ukraine's sovereignty, the safer Poland is," Zelenskyy said after speaking with Polish President Andrzej Duda. He highlighted shared security concerns and mutual interests between the neighboring countries.

Zelenskyy also engaged with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic, discussing upcoming events and joint efforts, while praising the "principled Czech stance" following talks with Czech President Petr Pavel.

Addressing regional security threats, Zelenskyy spoke with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, noting the "constant hybrid threats and numerous highly troubling incidents in the Baltic Sea."

In discussions with Luxembourg's Prime Minister Luc Frieden, Zelenskyy reviewed European proposals aimed at securing peace and establishing security guarantees.

He highlighted "a very good conversation" with Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob, stressing the importance of amplifying every nation's voice on the global stage.

Zelenskyy also spoke with Irish Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, focusing on diplomatic coordination within Europe, and expressed gratitude to Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara for supporting Ukraine's sovereignty.

"I thank everyone for their support!" Zelenskyy said.

The Ukrainian president on Thursday met US envoy Keith Kellogg in Kyiv, after tensions following a meeting of US and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia who agreed to start a preliminary process to launch talks.

Hours later, Trump suggested Ukraine should "have never started" the war. Zelenskyy responded the next day, saying the US president was living in a "disinformation bubble."

Trump then called Zelenskyy a "dictator without elections" and claimed he had lost the support of the Ukrainian public.