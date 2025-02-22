US to propose UN resolution on war in Ukraine that counters Europe

Ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the US has proposed a draft United Nations resolution.



The proposal, made available to dpa, does not explicitly name Moscow as the aggressor, nor does it call for the withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.



It contrasts with a European-backed statement demanding an immediate withdrawal of Moscow's forces from Ukraine. The US text does call for the conflict to end and laments the loss of life.



The European-backed proposal was due to be tabled at the UN General Assembly on Monday.



The US proposal comes as President Donald Trump slammed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday, calling him "a dictator."



On Tuesday, Trump said Zelensky "should never have started" the war. Monday marks three years since Russia invaded Ukraine.



Resolutions in the General Assembly are not legally binding - but a vote in the United Nations' largest body is seen as a global test of sentiment.



On the eve of the war's first anniversary in 2023, 141 of 193 member nations voted to condemn Moscow's invasion.









