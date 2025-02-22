Ukraine’s foreign minister holds talks with US, European counterparts for 'lasting peace'

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held a series of conversations with top officials from the US, France, Poland and others ahead of the third anniversary of Russia's war on Ukraine.

During his talks with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Sybiha highlighted Ukraine's determination to secure a "comprehensive, just, and lasting peace" that would strengthen ties between Kyiv and Washington.

In discussion with his French counterpart, Jean-Noel Barrot, Sybiha said he was "grateful to France for supporting Ukraine in our pursuit of just peace and rightful defense of freedom, life, justice, and territorial integrity."

He also spoke with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, and thanked the bloc "for standing firmly on Ukraine's side."

In talks with Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide, Sybiha thanked "Norway for its ironclad support."

He also spoke to his counterparts from Czech, Estonia, Botswana, Finland, Poland, Nepal, Guinea and Mauritius.

Trump has advanced direct negotiations with Russia to end the three-year-long war swiftly. Ukraine and Europe, however, have so far been left out of the talks.

After US and Russian delegations met in Saudi Arabia earlier this week, both sides said they had agreed to start a preliminary process to launch talks.



















