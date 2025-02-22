Russia, U.S. representatives to meet again within two weeks, senior Russian diplomat says

A second meeting between representatives of Russia and the United States is planned for the next two weeks, the RIA state news agency reported on Saturday, citing Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

Moscow and Washington held their first talks on ending the nearly three-year war in Ukraine on Tuesday, aimed at restoring relations and preparing to conclude the conflict.

The meeting will take place in a third country and the specific location is being agreed upon, Ryabkov told RIA in an interview, without naming who would attend from the Russian or American sides.

Ryabkov said there was "principled agreement" on both sides to hold consultations to work out "the entire block of so-called irritants."

"There is also an understanding that the round at the deputy level will be preceded by a consultative contact of the directors of the relevant departments. And their meeting may take place in the range of the next two weeks," he said.

The Kremlin said this week that a face-to-face meeting between President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump was possible this month. Both men have said they want to meet.









