War in Ukraine cannot end without engaging all parties, including Russia, says US vice president

US Vice President JD Vance on Thursday stressed that peace in Ukraine is only possible through negotiations with all parties involved, including Russia.

Speaking at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), Vance responded to criticisms over US President Donald Trump's potential forthcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Well, how are you going to end the war unless you're talking to Russia? You've got to talk to everybody involved in the fighting if you actually want to bring the conflict to a close, and I know the president does," Vance said.

Highlighting Trump's approach to the issue, Vance said, "When he walks into negotiation, he says, 'Everything is on the table.'"

He noted that the US president's priority is to bring "lasting peace to Europe," not just a temporary halt to the war.

Vance said peace is in the best interests of Russia, Ukraine, and Europe as a whole, adding, "We're on the verge of peace in Europe for the first time in three years because we have leadership from the Oval Office, which we haven't had in four years."

When asked about the greatest threat facing Europe, Vance said, "The greatest threat in Europe, and I'd say it was the greatest threat in the United States until about 30 days ago, is that you've had the leaders of the West decide that they should send millions and millions of unvetted foreign migrants into their countries."

"We cannot rebuild the United States of America or Europe by letting millions and millions of unvetted illegal migrants come into our country. It has to stop," he said.

He also criticized Western leaders, arguing that shared values are being undermined.

"You don't have shared values if you're jailing people for saying we should close down our border.

"You don't have shared values if you cancel elections because you don't like the result. And that happened in Romania.

"You don't have shared values if you're so afraid of your own people that you silence them and shut them up," he said.

Regarding Germany, Vance questioned continued US military support for the country and said, "Germany's entire defense is subsidized by the American taxpayer."

"There are thousands upon thousands of American troops in Germany today," he said, adding that, "Do you think that the American taxpayer is going to stand for that if you get thrown in jail in Germany for posting a mean tweet?"