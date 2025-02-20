Trump says ‘we hope to see a ceasefire soon’ in Ukraine

US President Donald Trump took aim once again at his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy, saying he has "done a terrible job" on dealing with the war with Russia.

"I love Ukraine, but Zelenskyy has done a terrible job. His country is shattered, and millions and millions of people have unnecessarily died, and you can't bring a war to an end if you don't talk to both sides. You got to talk. They haven't been talking for three years.

"So we hope to see a ceasefire soon, and to reestablish stability in Europe and the Middle East," Trump said at a foreign investment summit in Miami.

He said Zelenskyy was "very upset" that he wasn't invited to talks between the US and Russia in Saudi Arabia.

"He could have come if he wanted to," he added.



