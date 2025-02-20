Pope Francis spends night in hospital as pneumonia treatment continues

Pope Francis remained in hospital overnight as he continues to receive treatment for pneumonia in both lungs, the Vatican announced Thursday.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who was admitted for medical care, "spent a quiet night and has had breakfast," the statement said, without providing further details on his condition, Sky News reported.

The Vatican announced earlier that Francis would not be attending events for deacons scheduled for this weekend and delegated a subordinate to celebrate mass for him on Sunday.

This is the fourth time Francis has been hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital. In 2021, he had colon surgery there, while he was treated for a respiratory infection in 2023, leaving the hospital after three days. He was then hospitalized a few months later to undergo abdominal surgery for a hernia.

The pope's fragile health has sparked growing worries about the future as head of the Catholic Church. Francis has said several times he would be ready to step down if his health does not allow him to continue his mission.

Francis' predecessor, Pope Benedict, retired in 2013, citing a "lack of strength of mind and body." He died in 2022.





