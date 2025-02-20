Canada stands 'unequivocally' with Ukraine against Russia: Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reaffirmed Canada's steadfast support for Ukraine on Wednesday, emphasizing that the country's fight is not only about defending its sovereignty but also about preserving global stability.

"Canada and our allies are unequivocal on standing up against Vladimir Putin's illegal, immoral, unjust violations of the international order," Trudeau told reporters in Montreal.

Later in the day, Trudeau participated in discussions with European leaders convened by French President Emmanuel Macron to formulate a response to Trump's outreach to Russia.

"Ukrainians have been fighting and dying not just to protect their sovereignty, their territorial integrity, they're also fighting to protect the rules-based order that keeps us all safe around the world," he added.

The prime minister strongly condemned Russia's actions, stating that its invasion of Ukraine represented a deliberate violation of international norms.

"This period of peace, stability, prosperity for the world happens because we had rules around borders, around not invading your neighbors, that Russia chose deliberately to violate a number of years ago," he said.

Trudeau also noted that he would be meeting with European partners later in the day to discuss continued support for Ukraine.

"I'm looking forward to sitting down with my European partners in a couple of hours to talk about how we will continue to stand unequivocally in defense of Ukraine, but also in defense of the rules that keep us all safe."

The Russia-Ukraine war began on Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The war has resulted in significant casualties, mass displacement, and international sanctions against Russia. While Ukraine continues to resist with Western military aid, Russia maintains control over occupied territories.

The conflict remains unresolved, with no clear end in sight.





