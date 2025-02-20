Canada may ‘soon’ become ‘cherished’, ‘important’ 51st US state: Trump

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that Canada "will someday, maybe soon, become our cherished, and very important, Fifty First State."

Trump said the US has "FAR LOWER TAXES AND MUCH STRONGER SECURITY."

In a Truth Social post Trump said he will be watching the hockey game when the US will face off against Canada and added: "If Governor Trudeau would like to join us, he would be most welcome."

"I'll be calling our GREAT American Hockey Team this morning to spur them on towards victory tonight against Canada," Trump added.









