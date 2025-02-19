ZELENSKYY CALLS FOR STRONGER SUPPORT FROM TRUMP, CRITICIZES UKRAINES EXCLUSION FROM US-RUSSIA TALKS

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed his desire for stronger support from US President Donald Trump while criticizing Kyiv's exclusion from negotiations to end his country's war with Russia.

Speaking to a group of reporters at Ankara Esenboğa Airport following his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, he said: "I would like Trump to be more on our side. Many of both Republicans and Democrats support us. I don't want to lose this support."

"We observe that they are taking (Russian President Vladimir) Putin out of political isolation, but it is their decision. They are negotiating," he added.

Zelenskyy's remarks came after the US and Russia held talks in the Saudi capital Riyadh, marking the first direct meeting between American and Russian diplomats since the war began on Feb. 24, 2022.

Zelenskyy also criticized Ukraine's exclusion from the negotiations to end the war, questioning the legitimacy of any talks conducted without Kyiv's participation.

"When they say 'these are our plans for the end of the war,' it raises questions for us. Where are we? Where are we at this negotiating table? This war is taking place inside Ukraine. Putin is killing Ukrainians, not Americans. Not Europeans either. Ukrainians are dying," he said.

"We want a just peace, a lasting peace, a sustainable peace," he added.

"One of the most important things in all this is that we have to move forward with people, with countries that can really give us security guarantees. If this is not the end of the war, but a ceasefire, then of course this is an important step towards the end of the hot phase of the war." he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that both Ukraine and Russia must be at the table for peace talks and that not only the European Union but the entire European continent should be represented.

He also said that he had discussed European representation in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron, mentioning that Macron had spoken with EU leaders in France and that further talks are planned.

MEETING WITH TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN



During his visit to Türkiye, Zelenskyy met with President Erdoğan, thanking Ankara for its hospitality and support for Ukraine.

"Our discussions are always focused on specific issues. Today, we had a very substantive negotiation. While I cannot disclose all the details, I can say that I was pleased with it," he said about his meeting with Erdoğan.

Zelenskyy noted the need for a comprehensive prisoner exchange, stressing that many Ukrainians, including Crimean Tatars imprisoned for their religious beliefs, remain in Russian captivity and recalling Erdoğan's past efforts in securing prisoner releases.

He also highlighted Türkiye-Ukraine defense industry cooperation, noting ongoing talks with Turkish defense firm Baykar, collaborations on long-range drones and Türkiye's construction of two corvettes for the Ukrainian Navy, with one completed and the other set for 2026.

Zelenskyy noted that Türkiye and Ukraine's trade volume exceeded $6 billion even during the war and expressed confidence that it would reach $10 billion following the approval of the Free Trade Agreement, inviting President Erdoğan to Ukraine to implement it.

'WE MUST JOIN A BIG MARKET LIKE THE EU'



On NATO membership, Zelenskyy pointed out that most European leaders support Ukraine's accession, with the exception of Slovakia, Hungary, Germany and the US.

"However, the US factor plays a significant role in influencing these opinions," he said, while also noting President's Erdoğan's support for Ukraine's NATO membership in the future.

"If NATO is not an option, what security guarantees are we talking about?" he said, while also emphasizing that his country has a strong army, but there is a constant need for weapons and money to support it.

Noting that they also need economic security guarantees, Zelenskiy said that "for this, we must join a big market like the European Union."

UKRAINE'S CRITICAL MINERALS



Referring to a draft proposal by the US that would give Washington access to Ukraine's rare earth minerals, Zelenskyy highlighted that it lacked security guarantees, adding that it would not be fair for Kyiv.

"I am always open to you investing in our country, investing in our natural resources. I am sure that our society supports this, our parliament supports this. But if we are going to give something, we should get something in return. I think that's what justice is," he said.

Zelenskyy emphasized that Ukraine has significant natural resources including natural gas, oil and rare earth elements, much of which is under Russian occupation, stressing the need to liberate these areas.

"We do not want to be a raw material hub for any continent. This is not about friendship or partnerships. It is written in our constitution. As president, I will not violate the constitution. I will protect our land and our interests," he added.