German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Wednesday that US President Donald Trump's decision to label Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky a dictator was "wrong and dangerous".

"It is simply wrong and dangerous to deny President Zelensky democratic legitimacy," Scholz told news outlet Der Spiegel, adding that Zelensky is the elected head of state. "That proper elections cannot be held in the middle of a war is in accordance with the requirements of the Ukrainian constitution and electoral laws."