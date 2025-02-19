Putin says Russian troops crossed into Ukraine along Kursk border

Russia's President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russian forces had crossed into the Ukraine along the border of Kursk region, parts of which are controlled by Kyiv.

Speaking to reporters in St. Petersburg, Putin said he was informed an hour earlier about Russian advances.

Ukraine staged an incursion and seized parts of Kursk last August.

The Russian president also addressed the recent attack on the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC), accusing Ukraine of coordinating the attack with Europe.

Ukraine receives space reconnaissance data from the West, Putin said, adding that there is a link between new EU sanctions and the attack.

He added that Monday's attack on the pipeline will provoke high energy prices in the global market.

Earlier, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said Ukraine launched a drone attack on a CPC oil pumping station, which transports oil from Kazakhstan.









