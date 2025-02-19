Putin says Russia ready to resume Ukraine talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday said Moscow is ready to return to the negotiating table on Ukraine, but emphasized that building trust with the US is essential for any progress, state news agency TASS reported.

Speaking to reporters in St. Petersburg, Putin highlighted the importance of Tuesday's talks between the Russian and US delegations in Riyadh, thanking Saudi Arabia for hosting the discussions.

He said he plans to call Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the coming days to personally express his gratitude.

"The goal of the US-Russia meeting in Riyadh was to enhance mutual trust," Putin said, adding that without increasing trust, it would be impossible to resolve the resolving the Ukraine crisis.

Commenting on a potential forthcoming meeting with his US counterpart Donald Trump, Putin said he is open to a meeting but stressed it requires preparations. "It is not enough to simply meet; the key issues, including Ukraine, must be addressed," he said, adding that he could not specify when such a meeting might take place.

Putin also remarked on Trump's evolving stance on Ukraine, saying: "Trump initially promised a swift resolution to the Ukraine crisis but adjusted his position upon receiving presidential briefings, which is natural."

On relations with Europe and Ukraine, the Russian president said Moscow has never refused dialogue. "It was the Europeans who cut off contact, and Kyiv even prohibited itself from negotiating with Russia," he said.

Putin reiterated that no intermediaries are needed in the dialogue between Russia and the US, and praised the outcome of the Riyadh talks, noting that US representatives engaged without bias or condemnation.

Addressing broader geopolitical issues, Putin said Moscow and Washington have taken initial steps toward cooperation in the Middle East, including discussions on Syria and Palestine.

He also commented on the expulsion of diplomats between Russia and the US, saying: "Expelling diplomats leads nowhere," and confirmed that diplomatic missions from both countries will soon resume normal operations.









