Türkiye ideal host for possible upcoming meetings between Russia, Ukraine and US: President Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Tuesday said Türkiye will be an ideal host for possible upcoming meetings between Russia, Ukraine and the US to end the three-year-long war between Moscow and Kyiv.

The Turkish president, addressing a joint press conference with visiting Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelesnkyy in Ankara, said Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty are Türkiye's sine qua non.

Erdoğan said during his meeting with Zelenskyy he underlined that Ankara will provide all kind of support to have negotiations that end in lasting peace.

The war, which has caused many "innocent deaths" and enormous destruction, "must end now," Erdoğan added.

He argued that peace has no losers and the entire world was now waiting for an end to the war.

Earlier in the day, Russian and US delegations met in the Saudi capital Riyadh for the first high-level talks since the Ukraine war started in February 2022. They agreed for more talks on ending the war and to improve bilateral ties.









