News World Pope gets new diagnosis and will remain in hospital for longer

Pope gets new diagnosis and will remain in hospital for longer

Pope Francis will remain in the hospital longer than expected due to a new diagnosis, the Vatican announced Monday, following his bronchitis illness last week.

DPA WORLD Published February 18,2025 Subscribe

Pope Francis will have to stay in hospital longer according to a new diagnosis released by the Vatican on Monday, after the pontiff fell ill with bronchitis last week.



The 88-year-old head of the Catholic Church suffers from a "polymicrobial respiratory infection," which has required his doctors to change his treatment for a second time since he was hospitalized on Friday, the Vatican said on Monday evening.



"His condition is stable," the Holy See's press office said, adding that the pontiff had spent the day working and reading.



Polymicrobial infections are caused by combinations of viruses, bacteria, fungi and parasites according to the science journal The Lancet. Such infections in the respiratory tract are difficult to treat.



"All tests carried out to date are indicative of a complex clinical picture that will require appropriate hospitalization," the Vatican said in a statement posted on its Vatican News website earlier on Monday.



The head of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics has been hospitalized at the Gemelli Hospital in the west of Rome since Friday and was, according to the Vatican at the time, suffering from bronchitis.



Initially, it was reported from Francis' entourage that his stay could last until the middle of next week. Doctors have ordered "absolute rest," the Vatican said.



Concerns about the pope's health have grown over the past week, as his voice repeatedly faltered during public appearances and he rarely left his Vatican residence. Doctors had been recommending that he go to hospital for treatment for some time, according to media reports.



Part of the native Argentinian's right lung has been missing since his youth, which is an aggravating factor for his condition. He has frequently complained of respiratory problems.



All of Francis' planned appointments have been cancelled for the rest of the week.



At 88, Francis is the second-oldest pope in history. He has been in office since March 2013, succeeding Benedict XVI.



Polymicrobial respiratory infections can affect the nose, throat and lungs.



During prolonged acute bronchitis, an inflammation of the large and medium-sized airways in the lungs which is usually caused by a viral infection, a bacterial infection is often superimposed on the earlier infection, resulting in a so-called superinfection.



Jens Becker, a German-based specialist in lung and bronchial medicine, said of the diagnosis released by the Vatican: "That's a vague term. It could be anything from superficial bronchitis to a severe lung infection." He added that that the term does not provide any information about the severity of the illness.



A spokesman for the Vatican, Matteo Bruni, told journalists on Monday that the pope was "in good spirits," according to Vatican News.



It's the fourth time since 2021 that Francis has been hospitalized at a special wing reserved for the pontiff at the Gemelli Hospital in Rome.



Despite his hospitalization, business continues at the Vatican as usual, with Francis appointing new bishops on Monday, according to the Holy See.











